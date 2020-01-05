Arts & Entertainment

'1917' creators talk emotional experience making war film up for 3 Golden Globes

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Film director Sam Mendes' new war saga "1917" is up for three Golden Globes awards in Hollywood this weekend.

Mendes and his co-screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns talked about their triumph after harrowing efforts to make the movie, which tells the story of two British privates ordered to deliver a crucial message deep behind enemy lines.

The Oscar-winning director based "1917" on stories from his grandfather, who survived World War I.

RELATED: '1917' director discusses challenge of filming WWI movie

"There was times when the entire set was in tears and I can't say which times because that would be a spoiler, but everyone who worked on this felt such a connection to it," said Wilson-Cairns.

She said they were trying to make a film that was a "hair's breath from impossible."

RELATED: '1917' stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman reveal challenges of filming ambitious movie

"As long as everyone brought their 'A game,' as long as everyone gave 110 percent, we stayed just on the right side of impossible. It was like watching your team win the Superbowl when we got it right, and there's times when it was profound sadness," Wilson-Cairns said.

Mendes said he just wants audiences to see the film.

"Of course, I want to be part of the awards debate at the end of the year because to have an opinion, you have to come and see the film and that's what it's about," he said.
