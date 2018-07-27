1st funeral held for family that lost 9 in duck boat tragedy

JOYEETA BISWAS
One large casket and three heartbreakingly small ones.

Four family members who died in a duck boat accident in Missouri on July 19 were laid to rest at a ceremony in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday.

Tia Coleman, who was with 10 family members that day, lost her husband, 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, and their three children, 1-year-old Arya, 7-year-old Evan and 9-year-old Reece.

The duck boat they were on capsized and sank during a storm in Branson, Missouri. Seventeen passengers were killed.

Tia Coleman and a nephew, Donovan Hall, were the only two family members who survived.

The funeral, held at Grace Apostolic Church in Indianapolis, was at times somber. Congressman André Carson of Indiana's 7th District and Marion County prosecutor Terry Curry spoke at the service. Tia Coleman works at Curry's office.

Tia Coleman told reporters shortly after the incident that the captain had showed passengers where the life jackets were but told them they would not need them.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident and looking into what led to the tragedy.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Small plane lands on Lake Shore Drive, no injuries
Draft of CPD consent decree released Friday
Carjacking victim escapes by jumping onto Dan Ryan
Man on Divvy bike steals woman's purse in South Loop
Carjackings reported in Greektown, Fulton River District, River West
Boy, 10, missing from Lansing
Hundreds attend funeral for father, 3 kids killed in duck boat accident
Police: Man shot to death in Roseland
Show More
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Woman in videotaped NJ beach arrest rejects plea offer
Study finds multiple pregnancies shorten lifespan
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
More News