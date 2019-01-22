2 accused of using replica gun in attempted robbery on CTA Green Line train

Chicago police have announced charges against two people accused of trying to rob a woman on a Green Line train.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The attempted robbery took place at about 10:45 p.m. in the 5100-block of West Lake Street. Police said the suspects pointed a replica handgun at a 41-year-old woman and there was a struggle with the suspects, but they were not able to get anything.

Rakara Reed, 20, and Kahari Williams, 22, were arrested by officers who recognized them from a description in the 300-block of North Long Avenue, police said.They have each been charged with one count of attempted robbery.
Show More
