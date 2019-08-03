2 adults stabbed, boy, 5, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were hurt in an incident in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Friday night.

The incident happened near the intersection of 67th Street and Parnell Avenue at about 7:30 p.m., officials said. A 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg and two adults were stabbed in the incident.

Authorities did not provide any details about what led up to the shooting and stabbings, nor did they say whether the offender(s) was in custody.

The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital for treatment, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The adults were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, authorities said.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
