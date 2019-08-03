2 adults stabbed, boy, 5, shot in Englewood; 2 arrested, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were hurt in an incident in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Friday night.Chicago police officers were in the area of the 6700 block of South Parnell Avenue at about 7:20 p.m. when they heard gunshots. Officers located the source of the gunfire and found a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman with stab wounds to their arms. Police also found a 5-year-old boy who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. The incident seems to stem from a domestic dispute at a residence on the block, police said.The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital for treatment, authorities said, and the adults were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, authorities said. All of the victims were listed in stable condition.Neighbors say they're tired of seeing police tape up on their block and that this scene is even more heartbreaking with one of the victims being a child."It is just sad around here," said Robin Dangerfield, who lives in the area. "It's Englewood and it's very sad that is what goes on around here almost every day."Two people were taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said.