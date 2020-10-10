Car jumps curb, crashes into Humboldt Park church, injuring 2 adults, 1 child

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two adults and a child were hurt after a car jumped a curb and crashed into a church in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

It happened Saturday morning around 11:17 a.m. in the 4200 block of West North Ave, police said.

The church, called Iglesia el Ultimo Tiempo, has since been boarded up.

Both adults were transported to Norwegian Hospital in serious condition. The child is also hospitalized at Norwegian Hospital in fair condition, officials said.

The ages of the victims are still not known and the exact circumstances of the accident are still forthcoming, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkcar crashchild injuredpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredcar into buildingpedestrians
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bears practice squad player reportedly tests positive for COVID-19
IL reports 2,905 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths
Person of interest in custody in deadly St. Charles hit-and-run
1 hurt in fiery Dan Ryan crash; Red Line delayed
Lori Lightfoot among 14 Black mayors featured in Biden ad
IL DCFS changes online reporting of child abuse, neglect
Shaquille O'Neal confession: 'I voted for the first time, and it feels good'
Show More
Fatal shooting at Melrose Park sports bar
23 shot, 3 fatally in weekend shootings
IL tax amendment fact check sheds light on proposal: BGA
Chris Christie released from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
Pedestrian struck by car near Wheeling Walmart
More TOP STORIES News