Car jumps curb, crashes into Humboldt Park church, injuring 2 adults, 1 child

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two adults and a child were hurt after a car jumped a curb and crashed into a church in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.It happened Saturday morning around 11:17 a.m. in the 4200 block of West North Ave, police said.The church, called Iglesia el Ultimo Tiempo, has since been boarded up.Both adults were transported to Norwegian Hospital in serious condition. The child is also hospitalized at Norwegian Hospital in fair condition, officials said.The ages of the victims are still not known and the exact circumstances of the accident are still forthcoming, police said.