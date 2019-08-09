2 alarm fire in Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fire crews are on scene of an early morning fire Friday morning.



The fire is at Artesian Ave. south of 62nd St. in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Officials said they are currently battling at a 2 alarm level because of manpower.

Primary and secondary searches underway, according to officials.

There is no information on if there are injuries at this time.

There is a staging area at 63rd street.

We have a news crew are on scene and we will update as soon as more information is available.

This is a developing story.
