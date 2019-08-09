2 alarm fire in Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Friday

6222 artesian still and box elevated to a 211 for manpower. No injury reported. Now struck out.— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 9, 2019
The fire is at Artesian Ave. south of 62nd St. in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
Officials said they are currently battling at a 2 alarm level because of manpower.
Primary and secondary searches underway, according to officials.
There is no information on if there are injuries at this time.
There is a staging area at 63rd street.
This is a developing story.