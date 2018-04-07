2-alarm fire leaves person dead in unincorporated Glen Ellyn

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) --
A two-alarm fire left one person dead in unincorporated Glen Ellyn Saturday, according to officials.

Authorities said fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of Western Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. Upon arrival, the blaze was upgraded to a box alarm and later to a two-alarm fire, officials said.

Firefighters said "heavy fire" was coming from windows on the second story windows of the building and the roof. A home to the north of the structure also caught fire, officials said.

Crews helped a resident of that house as they evacuated. The resident said another person was likely in the home. That person was found dead, officials said.

Fire crews from Glen Ellyn, Glenside, Wheaton, York Center, Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Lombard, Darien Woodridge and Villa Park fought the blaze, officials said.

DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force is investigating the incident.
