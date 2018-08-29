2 Amtrak trains stranded in Wisconsin due to floodwater on tracks

Two Amtrak trains, located near Tomah and Portage in Wisconsin, have been stranded for hours due to floodwaters on tracks.

About 400 Amtrak passengers on two separate trains in Wisconsin have been stranded for several hours due to floodwaters blocking the tracks.

A train near Portage, Wisconsin, has been stuck since 7:30 p.m. Monday.

A train near Tomah, Wisconsin, has been stuck since 3 p.m. Monday.

Each train is carrying about 200 passengers.

Stranded passenger Lucas LaMay said via telephone that they are in the dark about what's going on.

"They won't tell us anything, except we're going to be here all day and we've asked numerous people why you don't bring us back to Chicago and they won't do it because everybody's afraid to make that decision," LaMay said.

Amtrak officials said it will not allow the trains to start moving again until it is safe to do so.

Complimentary food and beverages are being offered aboard the trains to accommodate all the passengers.
