2 armed with Mace rob guest inside Conrad Hotel off Mag Mile

EMBED </>More Videos

A guest at the Conrad Hotel off the Magnificent Mile was robbed by a man and woman armed with mace Thursday morning, Chicago police said. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A guest at the Conrad Hotel off the Magnificent Mile was robbed by a man and woman armed with Mace Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

At about 1:30 a.m., the hotel guest, a 47-year-old man, got a knock at his door inside the Conrad Hotel in the first block of East Erie Street. Then two people, a man and a woman, robbed him, police said.

The robbers showed the man a can of Mace, but police did not say if it was used. The duo got away with an unknown amount of cash.

There is no report that the guest staying on the 11th floor was injured.

The Conrad Hotel is a luxury hotel in the heart of the Mag Mile. Hotel management hasn't commented at this point about what security measures they have in place at the Conrad.

The case remains under investigation and no one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberymagnificent mileChicagoStreeterville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News