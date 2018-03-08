A guest at the Conrad Hotel off the Magnificent Mile was robbed by a man and woman armed with Mace Thursday morning, Chicago police said.At about 1:30 a.m., the hotel guest, a 47-year-old man, got a knock at his door inside the Conrad Hotel in the first block of East Erie Street. Then two people, a man and a woman, robbed him, police said.The robbers showed the man a can of Mace, but police did not say if it was used. The duo got away with an unknown amount of cash.There is no report that the guest staying on the 11th floor was injured.The Conrad Hotel is a luxury hotel in the heart of the Mag Mile. Hotel management hasn't commented at this point about what security measures they have in place at the Conrad.The case remains under investigation and no one is in custody.