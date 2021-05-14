2 arrested after 4 kilos of Fentanyl found during traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road

By ABc7 Chicago Digital Team
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A traffic stop in Indiana led to the arrest of two men after police found nearly four kilos of Fentanyl Thursday.

Indiana State Police pulled over 24-year-old Alexis Mayorga Osori and 20-year-old Juan Antonio Guzman-Muralles around 1 p.m. on the Indiana Toll Road near Porter County.

They stopped the vehicle near mile-marker 37, which is about six miles east of the SR 49 exit.

During the traffic stop, Indiana troopers conducted a "sniff" of the exterior of the vehicle with one of their K9s. The K9 then alerted to the vehicle and a search was conducted, during which the officers found approximately four kilos of Fentanyl and a large amount of money, according to officials.

Osori and Guzman-Muralles, both from Baltimore, Maryland, were taken into custody and booked at the Porter County Jail.

Preliminary charges for the two include a level 2 felony of dealing narcotics, officials said.
