2 arrested after 4 kilos of Fentanyl found during traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A traffic stop in Indiana led to the arrest of two men after police found nearly four kilos of Fentanyl Thursday.Indiana State Police pulled over 24-year-old Alexis Mayorga Osori and 20-year-old Juan Antonio Guzman-Muralles around 1 p.m. on the Indiana Toll Road near Porter County.They stopped the vehicle near mile-marker 37, which is about six miles east of the SR 49 exit.During the traffic stop, Indiana troopers conducted a "sniff" of the exterior of the vehicle with one of their K9s. The K9 then alerted to the vehicle and a search was conducted, during which the officers found approximately four kilos of Fentanyl and a large amount of money, according to officials.Osori and Guzman-Muralles, both from Baltimore, Maryland, were taken into custody and booked at the Porter County Jail.Preliminary charges for the two include a level 2 felony of dealing narcotics, officials said.