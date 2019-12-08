2 arrested after armed carjacking leads to Cragin crash, shots fired on Northwest Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5740000" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four people are in custody after surveillance cameras capture a stolen minivan from Belmont Central crash into multiple cars on Northwest Side, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are in custody after a stolen minivan in a Belmont Central carjacking Saturday crashed in Cragin on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.According to police, around 11:47 p.m. a 34-year-old ride-sharing service driver had just dropped off a passenger when two males approached him in the 6300 block of West Belmont Avenue and took his 2015 Toyota Sienna at gunpoint.Surveillance cameras from a nearby gas station captured the moment the Sienna crashed minutes later into two unoccupied parked cars in the 2400 block of North Lamon Avenue, police said."I heard a loud a noise, like a crash, rolling something and that's when I saw all the police cars, " said gas station attendant Mohmed Hisam.Four people were inside the van, three men and one woman, police said. Their ages were not immediately known.Two people were taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.According to police, at least one of the vehicle's occupants fired gunshots after the crash, but no one was hit."I'm just grateful that I'm safe and the people who live here are safe," said Thomas Murray, a resident whose car was totaled in the crash.Police said it was not immediately clear whom the person was shooting at.The two people, who allegedly stole the van, remain in police custody.The passenger being dropped off and the ride-share driver were not involved in the accident, police said.Area North detectives are investigating.