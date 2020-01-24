2 arrested after crash with CPD squad car in Cragin, 2 police officers hurt

CHICAGO -- Two people were arrested after a crash with a squad car that injured two Chicago police officers Thursday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.The marked squad car was northbound at 11:12 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Laramie Avenue when it was hit by a 2004 Ford Explorer that ran a stop sign, according to Chicago police.The Explorer also hit a parked car before the male driver and a passenger got out and ran away, police said. They were taken into custody in a nearby alley and charges are pending Friday.Two officers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.