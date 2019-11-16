2 arrested after police chase from Little Village to Chatham; SUV wanted in connection with fatal drive-by shooting

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were arrested Friday after leading police on a chase in a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting death of a nurse that was killed earlier this week on Chicago's West Side.

The pursuit started around 11:47 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village, Chicago police said. The vehicle crashed into another vehicle in the 7500 block of South Perry Avenue, and two people inside the vehicle were taken into custody for questioning.

RELATED: Police searching for suspect after nurse fatally shot in Little Village drive-by

The vehicle matched the description of the vehicle wanted in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Frank Aguilar, police said. Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aguilar was in the 3700 block of West 32nd Street when someone in a gray SUV drove by and opened fire, authorities said.

Family and friends gathered in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night to remember Aguilar. He was a registered nurse and worked at Misericordia Home.

RELATED: Family holds vigil for nurse killed in Little Village drive-by shooting

It was not immediately clear whether the two people in custody are suspects in the shooting or whether charges against them are pending, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little villagechathamchicagopolice chaseman killedman shotdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen siblings shot in Back of the Yards, police say
Suspect dies day after school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
At least 2 injured in shooting at NJ high school football game
Father of U of I scholar killer says he thinks son embellished during secret FBI recordings
Staffers rush to aid man fatally shot outside West Side charter school
CTU members approve CPS contract deal
Boeing settles several more lawsuits over Max plane crashes
Show More
Community calls for safety measures at dangerous intersection in Will County
Family holds vigil for nurse fatally shot in Little Village drive-by
Cook County Democrats name replacement for former State Rep. Luis Arroyo
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, not as frigid Saturday
Alleged street gang leader charged with attempting to aid ISIS
More TOP STORIES News