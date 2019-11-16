2 arrested after police chase from Little Village to Chatham; SUV wanted in connection with fatal drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were arrested Friday after leading police on a chase in a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting death of a nurse that was killed earlier this week on Chicago's West Side.The pursuit started around 11:47 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village, Chicago police said. The vehicle crashed into another vehicle in the 7500 block of South Perry Avenue, and two people inside the vehicle were taken into custody for questioning.The vehicle matched the description of the vehicle wanted in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Frank Aguilar, police said. Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aguilar was in the 3700 block of West 32nd Street when someone in a gray SUV drove by and opened fire, authorities said.Family and friends gathered in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night to remember Aguilar. He was a registered nurse and worked at Misericordia Home.It was not immediately clear whether the two people in custody are suspects in the shooting or whether charges against them are pending, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating.