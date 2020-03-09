2 in custody after shots fired at Chicago officers in Austin, police say

CHICAGO -- Two people are in custody after allegedly firing shots at Chicago police Sunday in Austin on the West Side Sunday, officers said.They fired at officers in the 800 block of North Waller Avenue at about 7:15 p.m., Chicago police said.No one was struck, and officers didn't fire back, police said. Two weapons were recovered at the scene.Area North detectives are investigating.The Chicago Police Department hasn't yet identified the suspects, and it's unclear if charges are pending.No other details are known at this time.