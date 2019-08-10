2 arrested after striking CPD squad car with stolen Audi: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were arrested after they crashed a stolen vehicle into a police squad car Friday in South Chicago.At 11:03 p.m., officers were in a marked squad car traveling westbound in the 8100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a man driving eastbound in a stolen Audi swerved into oncoming traffic and struck the officers, Chicago police said.Two male officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.Several weapons were recovered from the stolen vehicle, police said.Charges are pending or the two men in custody.