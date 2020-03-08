2 arrested for Christmas Day shooting of 7-year-old girl in Brighton Park, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5789474" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 7-year-old girl remains in critical condition after she was struck by a stray bullet while sitting inside a home in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Christmas morning.

CHICAGO -- Two people are in custody Saturday in connection with the Christmas Day shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Brighton Park, Chicago police said.The girl, who is from Hanover Park, was playing with her cousins about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 25 when someone fired shots through the window of her relatives' home on Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago police previously said. She was struck in the abdomen and hospitalized in critical condition.Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Saturday that two people of interest had been taken into custody. Charges are expected to be filed soon.