2 arrested in Chicago after police pursuit that began in North Riverside

Two men are in custody after a vehicle led multiple police agencies on a high-speed chase from suburban North Riverside to Chicago's West Side. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two men are in custody after a vehicle led multiple police agencies on a high-speed chase from suburban North Riverside to Chicago's West Side.

WATCH: Chopper7HD captures suspects fleeing from car following police pursuit
Chopper 7HD captures a car chase on the city's Far West Side.



Chopper7HD was over the scene along Gladys between Kilpatrick and Cicero in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when the vehicle made an abrupt stop. The driver and several passengers were seen running out of the car and into a nearby residence.

"We saw the car come crashing out, speeding around the corner," said witness Aja Giles.

After the four bailed out of the car, it rolled into another vehicle.

"All you heard was the helicopters and then sirens and boom! Come out, they just ran. Didn't say anything, just scattered," Giles said.

North Riverside police said the chase began at North Riverside Mall Monday afternoon, when officers attempted to stop a black Acura for a traffic violation. As the vehicle took off, police ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle had been stolen in the 900-block of South Elmwood in Oak Park.

The owner of the car, who identified her car and the two men in custody at the police department following the chase, said four men dragged her away from her Acura on Saturday morning, wrestled away her purse and took off in her car.

Police said the same stolen Acura was also used in another carjacking in Cicero Sunday.
