2 beaten, robbed outside Red Line station in Loop: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 61-year-old man and another man who attempted to help him were beaten and robbed by a group of people Sunday night at a Red Line station in the Loop, police said.The 61-year-old said he was riding the Red Line train northbound when a group of 6-10 people, possibly teenagers, started harassing him, police said.The man got off the train around 11:40 p.m. at the State/Lake station at 200 N. State Street and the group followed him to the street, police said.The man said two men shoved him into a group of women and then all the suspects started punching him in the face and body, police said.A 21 year old passerby tried to intervene but then the group turned their fists on him.The suspects took the older man's bag and a cellphone from the younger man, police said.Both victims were transported in good condition to Northwestern Hospital with facial abrasions, police said.Many CTA riders had already heard the story by the time they took their morning commute."It makes me angry because again, I take these trains back and forth to work," said Red Line rider Kenyetta Henry. "I just wanna go to work and make it home to my kids.""People say it's Chicago, but sometimes you're not promised tomorrow and it's scary," said Red Line rider Flora Pagan.Meanwhile, police say they're rushing the processing of the digital evidence in this case, pulling video and any images from all relevant high definition cameras.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.