2 bodies found in New Chicago home under investigation

(Shutterstock)

NEW CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) --
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating two deaths in New Chicago, Indiana.

Police said the bodies were found inside a home in the 300-block of Van Buren Avenue at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators spent time Tuesday afternoon processing the scene and questioning neighbors.

The Lake County Coroner identified the victims as Manuel F. Alfaro, 52, and Heather Rayner, 39, both of New Chicago. Both died from gunshot wounds, the coroner said. Both deaths have been ruled homicides.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationbody foundLake County Indiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News