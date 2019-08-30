2 bodies found in South Branch of Chicago River

CHICAGO -- Two people were found dead Friday in the South Branch of the Chicago River.Chicago police said the department's Marine Unit responded sometime Friday morning to reports of a body floating face-down in the river near the 2700-block of South Damen Avenue.The body of the male was relocated to the river near Western Avenue to be removed, police said.As Marine Unit crews were returning from the call about 8 a.m., they found a second body in the river near the 2400-block of South Halsted Street, police said. The male was wearing a dark T-shirt, camouflage pants and was "badly decomposed."Detectives are conducting death investigations.