2 bodies recovered after Chicago police find car linked to 2 missing men in DuSable Harbor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two bodies have been recovered from DuSable Harbor Tuesday morning after Chicago police found a submerged car that matches the car that two missing men were last seen.

Police said they responded to the area while investigating a missing person and tracked a cell phone ping to the 100-block of North Lake Shore Drive. Police said POD camera video showed a vehicle drive into Lake Michigan at the location.

Chicago police searched DuSable Harbor Tuesday morning after they said surveillance video showed a vehicle drive into the water.



Divers went into the water to search. The Chicago Police Marine Unit said two bodies were recovered. Their identities have not been released.

The license plate of the car removed from DuSable Harbor matches that of the car that two missing men were last seen in.

Family members of missing 22-year-old Joseph Ramos came to DuSable Harbor Tuesday morning. Ramos and his best friend, 21 year-old Antonio Lemon, were last seen leaving a night club in the 200-block of West Ontario Street early Sunday morning.

"We want to know where they are," said Elizabeth Bautista, Ramos' godmother. "We're worried sick. There is a knot in our throat and it feels like it is choking us...I remember defending him when he was little and now I can't do anything to help him other than be out here looking of him and I just want to know where he is. I just want to find him, but I don't want to know that he's gone. It's hard."

Ramos' family has been searching the area for days.

We connected all the dots, I mean I went try to find tickets on the car nothing...impound nothing," said Jayne Bautista, Ramos' aunt. "Tried see if there were any reports of carjackings or you know smashed up cars. Nothing."

Ramos' big tight knit family still looking for answers as the investigation unfolds.

"Joey is very loving, very family oriented, very responsible guy," said Tanya Martinez, Ramos' cousin. "It just doesn't make any sense."

The Randolph Street exit and entrance ramps to Lake Shore Drive are closed as police investigate.
