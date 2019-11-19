2 bodies recovered from submerged car in DuSable Harbor identified as missing men

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the men as 22-year-old Joseph Ramos of Franklin Park, and 21-year-old Antonio Lemon of River Grove.
The men were last seen leaving a night club in the 200-block of West Ontario Street early Sunday morning.
Police said they tracked a cell phone ping Tuesday to the 100-block of North Lake Shore Drive. Police said POD camera video showed a vehicle drive into Lake Michigan at the location.
Ramos' family members came to DuSable Harbor Tuesday morning.
"We want to know where they are," said Elizabeth Bautista, Ramos' godmother. "We're worried sick. There is a knot in our throat and it feels like it is choking us...I remember defending him when he was little and now I can't do anything to help him other than be out here looking of him and I just want to know where he is. I just want to find him, but I don't want to know that he's gone. It's hard.
Ramos' family has been searching the area for days.
"We connected all the dots, I mean I went try to find tickets on the car nothing...impound nothing," said Jayne Bautista, Ramos' aunt. "Tried see if there were any reports of carjackings or you know smashed up cars. Nothing."
Ramos' big tight knit family still looking for answers as the investigation unfolds.
"Joey is very loving, very family oriented, very responsible guy," said Tanya Martinez, Ramos' cousin. "It just doesn't make any sense."
How the car ended up in the water remains under investigation and police are looking to see if anyone else could have been inside.
The Randolph Street exit and entrance ramps to Lake Shore Drive are closed as police investigate.