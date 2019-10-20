2 boys, 1 woman shot in front of Lawndale apartment complex, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot in front of an apartment building on Chicago's West Side Saturday, police said.
At about 8:30 p.m., a woman, 23, and two boys, 13 and 14, were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood in the 1300 block of S. Independence Blvd, according to police.
Chicago police said multiple offenders inside a dark-colored vehicle shot at the victims.
The 23-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the neck. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
The 14-year-old boy sustained a graze wound to his leg. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
The 13-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
Area Central Detectives are investigation, according to police.
It's unclear whether any of the offenders are in custody.
