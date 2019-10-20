2 boys, 1 woman shot in front of Lawndale apartment complex, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot in front of an apartment building on Chicago's West Side Saturday, police said.At about 8:30 p.m., a woman, 23, and two boys, 13 and 14, were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood in the 1300 block of S. Independence Blvd, according to police.Chicago police said multiple offenders inside a dark-colored vehicle shot at the victims.The 23-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the neck. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.The 14-year-old boy sustained a graze wound to his leg. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.The 13-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.Area Central Detectives are investigation, according to police.It's unclear whether any of the offenders are in custody.