2 boys, ages 13 and 15, accused of Rogers Park armed carjacking, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenage boys are accused of carjacking a 65-year-old woman at gunpoint Tuesday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The boys, 13 and 15, allegedly threatened the woman with a gun and took her vehicle about 3:50 p.m. after she parked in the 1200-block of West Farwell Avenue, Chicago police said. They were arrested less than half an hour later in the 4700-block of North Racine Avenue.

Both were charged with one felony count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said. They have not been named because they are minors.

The boys are both due in bond court Wednesday.

Family, friends and the community say a final goodbye to Lieutenant Dwain Williams, the retired firefighter shot and killed during an attempted carjacking last Thursday.



The city of Chicago has seen the number of carjackings more than double so far in 2020.

Police say carjackings are often crimes of opportunity, and the opportunities appear to be on a dramatic rise.

According to Chicago police, there had been 1,236 carjackings as of early December; an increase of 134% over the same time last year. It's also the highest number since 2002.

One woman recalls the terrifying moment three armed carjackers demanded her phone and car keys outside her Bellwood home.



It's unclear what's behind the increase, but authorities say many of the perpetrators are juveniles, who face less serious legal consequences.
Austin has seen the largest increase in carjackings, along with North Lawndale, West Garfield Park, the Near West Side and Chatham. Police said they are sending in extra officers to the highest risk areas, to saturate them with police.



If you find yourself about to become the victim of a carjacking, police advise you cooperate and remember your vehicle is just property; it's not worth risking your safety or life.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

