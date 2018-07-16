2 boys, ages 11 and 13, charged after Fox River Trolley Museum burglarized

(Shutterstock)

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Two boys, ages 11 and 13, have been charged after police said they broke into and burglarized the Fox River Trolley Museum in South Elgin earlier this month.

South Elgin police said they responded to a reported burglary at the museum at 365 S. LaFox Street on July 8.

After arriving on the scene, police said that they discovered the suspects had entered two buildings at the museum and caused more than $100,000 in damage to several trolley cars.

Police discovered evidence at the scene that led them to a residence south of the area of the museum. After an investigation, police said they determined two boys, ages 11 and 13, committed the burglary and criminal damage to the museum.

The boys have been referred to the Kane County Juvenile Court and have each been charged with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismburglarymuseumsjuvenile crimeSouth Elgin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News