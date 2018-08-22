2 boys die after being pulled from Kankakee River in Indiana

Two children pulled from the Kankakee River at the LaSalle Fish and Wildlife Area near the Illinois-Indiana border have reportedly died. One of them was a 4-year-old boy.

LAKE VILLAGE, Ind. (WLS) --
Two boys pulled from the Kankakee River at the LaSalle Fish and Wildlife Area near the Illinois-Indiana border have reportedly died. One of them was 4 years old.

They were found around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Charges may be filed in this case Wednesday morning. Lake County, Indiana Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. plans to hold a press conference around 10 a.m. to provide a timeline, suspect photo and brief statement on the boys' deaths.

One of the children was identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 4-year-old Levi Patillo from DeMotte, Ind. The coroner has not released any information on the second boy.

Last night, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources was notified that two children were in danger of drowning in the river. They were found in the LaSalle Fish and Wildlife Area near the Newton County and Lake County line.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said a 34-year-old man is being held on two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

His name is Eric Patillo. Although he shares the same last name as the child who has been named, police have not confirmed their relationship.
