Humboldt Park shooting leaves 2 teen boys hurt; suspect at large, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two teenage boys were shot Wednesday night in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.
The boys, 14 and 16, were outside about 11:35 p.m. in the 1000-block of North Springfield Avenue, when a man in all black approached and began firing shots, according to Chicago police.
The man then fled in an unknown direction, police said.
The 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and the 16-year-old boy was struck in the right thigh. Both teens were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate the shooting.
