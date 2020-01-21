Brothers injured in Chicago barbershop shooting released from hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two young brothers who were injured in a shooting at a West Garfield Park barbershop are out of the hospital as of Monday night.

Chicago police said two men fired shots into the Gotcha Faded barbershop in the 200-block of North Pulaski Road at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. Police said two men walked into the crowded shop, then walked out, pointed guns into the doorway and started shooting.

Lorenzo Matthews, 11, and his brother Michael Smith, 12, were struck. Lorenzo was shot three times, and underwent multiple surgeries. He has another procedure scheduled for later this week. Michael will still need rehab for a gunshot wound to his knee.

Another boy, aged 16, and two men, ages 30 and 40, were also struck by gunfire and wounded.

Michael and Lorenzo's mother said while they may be healing physically, she doesn't know if they'll ever fully recover emotionally.

An investigation into the shooting by Chicago police is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest garfield parkchicago shootingchild shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn police officer
Tenants win fight to keep their housing affordable in Humboldt Park
Trump administration targeting 'birth tourism' mothers
Man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle in triple fatal crash
Black students at elite Lab High School allege racist culture on campus
Mountain lion that attacked child in Calif. park euthanized: officials
Medical marijuana shortages reported since legalization
Show More
North Lawndale residents still struggle to get mortgages decades after redlining outlawed
Delta to hand out $1.6B in profit-sharing bonuses to employees
CPD warns of carjackers targeting women on South Side
Coyote strangled after attacking woman, child, dogs and even a vehicle
Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication
More TOP STORIES News