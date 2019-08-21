2 Carjacking suspects crash in Wilmington after high-speed chase; 1 in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5482935" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Wilmington, Ill. search for a suspect after a carjacking and police chase Wednesday, sources said.

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- One suspect is in custody and a second is at large after a carjacking in the south suburbs led to a high-speed police chase and crash Wednesday morning.Investigators said two men carjacked a driver in Calumet City Wednesday morning and then led police on a high-speed chase through Dolton and Harvey and then down I-57 to Wilmington. The suspects then crashed the stolen car into a fence in Wilmington at Margarette and Charlotte streets and ran off.One man was found hiding under a trampoline in someone's backyard and was taken into custody. The second suspect remains at large.A homeowner in the area said one of the suspects broke into his home. The homeowner said he fired several shots at the suspect. It is not known if the suspect was injured."I said, 'I won't fire another shot if you leave now.' He said, 'I'm not leaving,' so I said, 'Go out the way you came and I won't shoot at you,' and he said, 'I don't want to die tonight' and I said, 'You shouldn't be in someone's house' and then he took off out the back door," the homeowner said.Police from several agencies are searching the area for the second suspect. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911.