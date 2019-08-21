2 carjacking suspects in custody after crash in Wilmington after high-speed chase

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two suspect are in custody and after a carjacking in the south suburbs led to a high-speed police chase and crash Wednesday morning.

Investigators said two men carjacked a driver in Calumet City Wednesday morning and then led police on a high-speed chase through Dolton and Harvey and then down I-57 to Wilmington. The suspects then crashed the stolen car into a fence in Wilmington at Margarette and Charlotte streets and ran off.

A homeowner in the area said one of the suspects broke into his home. The homeowner said he fired several shots at the suspect, who was not hit.

"I said, 'I won't fire another shot if you leave now.' He said, 'I'm not leaving,' so I said, 'Go out the way you came and I won't shoot at you,' and he said, 'I don't want to die tonight' and I said, 'You shouldn't be in someone's house' and then he took off out the back door," the homeowner said.

That suspect was found hiding under a trampoline in someone's backyard and was taken into custody.



Police from several agencies searched the area for the second suspect, who was apprehended later Wednesday morning.
