2 carjacking suspects in custody after crash in Wilmington following high-speed chase

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men are in custody and after a carjacking in the south suburbs that led to a high-speed police chase and crash Wednesday morning.Police said one of the suspects held a driver at gunpoint in Calumet City Tuesday night and stole his car.The duo then led police on a high-speed chase, at one point reaching speeds of 130 mph through Dolton and Harvey, according to a source. They then took the chase onto I-57, later crashing the stolen car in Wilmington and ran off."For our residents, it is a huge sigh of relief to know that we caught the second person," said City of Wilmington Police Chief Phillip Arnold. "Now they can come out of the house again."Before the second suspect was arrested, police said the man broke into a home to hide from the police.The homeowner said he heard the suspect come in."I said if anyone is in the house - leave," the homeowner who did not want to be identified said. "He said 'I'm not leaving,' so I fired off one round and it went between the two windows."The warning shot was just enough to scare the suspect off."He said 'I do not want to die tonight,' and I said, "you should not be in the house.'"That suspect was found hiding under a trampoline in someone's backyard and was taken into custody.