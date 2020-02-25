2 charged after car stolen in Calumet Park crashes on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people have been charged after police said the crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway following a carjacking in Calumet Park.

Police said a silver Nissan was taken in a carjacking in Calumet Park last week. Illinois State Police tracked down the Nissan, which was spotted Monday morning in Englewood. The driver took off, leading police on a high-speed chase.

The Nissan then lost control and crashed at 35th Street at about 2:30 a.m. Two people inside the car were taken into custody while a third escaped and carjacked the driver of a black Honda Civic and fled the scene.

On Tuesday, police announced charged against 22-year-old Michael Vivians and a 17-year-old boy. Vivians has been charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle. The boy has been charged with felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one traffic violation.

The owner of the Nissan, a mother of three, said she was horrified to see her car on the news Monday morning. She asked not to be identified for her own safety.

She said the suspects wore ski masks and gloves when they carjacked her in Calumet Park, rear-ending her.

"They tapped us so lightly, so when my fiance got out of the car to assess the damage, the guy got out of the car with a gun," she said. "Then the second person in the car got out with a gun that had a red light on it."
