2 charged after crowd injures police officers in Englewood

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
Two officers were injured Friday night in South Side Englewood when they were surrounded by a crowd of people who began throwing objects at them, according to police.

The incident happened two hours before a shooting in the same block would wound two women and a man.

The officers were attempting to arrest someone for unlawful use of a weapon at 9 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Carpenter Street when "a large crowd became very hostile and surrounded" the officers, according to Chicago police.

Several people in the crowd began "throwing objects" at the officers, who were taken to hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. They were treated and released.

A man and woman were arrested and charged in the incident.

Maurethius Smith, 22, of south suburban Sauk Village, was charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to police. He was also charged with two counts of resisting an officer and with drinking in public.

A woman who lived a block away, 33-year-old Robbie Greenwood, was charged with a misdemeanor count of assaulting an officer and with two counts of resisting an officer, police said.

Smith was scheduled for a bail hearing on Saturday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer injuredman injuredChicagoEnglewood
Top Stories
School bus driver allegedly let students take the wheel
Parents of 5 killed in Portage motorcycle crash
Glenbrook High School increases security after threat found
Addison Russell accused of domestic abuse by ex-wife, placed on leave
World Dumpling Fest comes to Navy Pier
Man man finds long-lost father through online DNA test
White House asked for paper trail on Chicago banker Stephen Calk
CPS recommends 13 additional workers be fired for failing background re-check
Show More
Passenger's luggage shredded, burned after Spirit flight
Convictions of 18 men tied to corrupt CPD officer to be overturned
Police seek thief posing as door-to-door salesman
Chicago officials investigating 2 cases of Legionnaires' linked by hotel
More News