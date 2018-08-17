2 charged after luring robbery victim with dating app

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
Two suburban men are charged with using a dating app to lure a robbery victim.

Police said a 26-year-old man thought he was meeting someone he had met online when he went to the Red Roof Inn in Arlington Heights on Monday. Instead, upon answering a knock at the door of his hotel room, Cody Thompson and Dylan Riedy walked in, threatened him with a gun and took his wallet, keys and iPhone.

Police arrested Thompson and Riedy after they allegedly tried to use the victim's credit card at a nearby gas station.
