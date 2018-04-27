2 charged in fatal shooting of blind man on West Side

Two people have been charged in a shooting that killed a 50-year-old blind man on Chicago's West Side. (WLS)

Two people have been charged Friday in a shooting that killed a 50-year-old blind man on the West Side.

The shooting took place in the 3800-block of West Roosevelt Road at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. The 50-year-old victim, identified as Johnny Shanklin, was standing on a corner when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, hitting Shanklin in the back, police said.

Shanklin was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dureya Lark (left) and Damarcus Washington (right).


Police said 30-year-old Dureya Lark and 22-year-old Damarcus Washington, both of Chicago, were arrested minutes after the shooting in the 2100-block of South St. Louis Avenue. Officers saw a handgun thrown from their vehicle before it crashed, police said. The handgun was recovered, police said.

Both Lark and Washington have been charged with one felony count of first degree murder. Police said Lark has prior felony convictions for narcotics, burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon and Washington has an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon conviction.

Both Lark and Washington are scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.
