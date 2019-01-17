2 charged in fatal shooting of high school student Alayna Ortiz

EMBED </>More Videos

It's been more than a week since a high school student was murdered in Griffith, Indiana and authorities are expected to provide an update Thursday.

By and Sarah Schulte
GRIFFITH, Ind. (WLS) --
Two men have been charged in the shooting death of a high school student in Griffith, Indiana, police announced Thursday.

Giovante Galloway, 21, and his uncle, 48-year-old Juarez Rogers, face multiple charges including murder and attempted armed robbery in the death of 18-year-old Alayna Ortiz.

Ortiz was shot and killed last Wednesday.

RELATED: High school student killed in Griffith, Ind., shooting

A police officer working as a part-time security officer at the Park West Apartments in Griffith heard what sounded like a car crash in the parking lot just after 9 p.m., police said. When the officer got there, he saw a red SUV leave the scene fast and turn into a shopping plaza across the street where other police officers were working.

Ortiz, who was in the passenger's seat, had been shot in the head. She later died at a hospital. Her 18-year-old boyfriend, William Hawkins, was driving the car and was the intended target, police said.

Two other people in the SUV told police that Hawkins was a drug dealer. Galloway reportedly owed Hawkins $1,600 for marijuana, which he was unable to pay.

"According to Galloway, his intent was to rob Hawkins of his marijuana in order to raise the money back to Hawkins," said detective commander Kevin Martin, of the Griffith Police Department.

Galloway recruited his uncle, who was last known to live in Park Forest, Illinois, to break into Hawkin's home in Gary, Indiana. Hawkins fired shots through the wall of his home as Galloway and Rogers attempted to break in, police said. Hawkins, Ortiz and two others left Hawkins' home and fled in the red SUV to the safety of a relative's home in Griffith, Indiana. Galloway and Rogers followed the car to the 1800 block of North Arbogast Street, where the fatal shots were fired. Of the four people in the car, Ortiz was the only one hit, police said.

A statement from Ortiz's family read, "All I can say at this time is the Griffith Police Department and surrounding task forces have been working hard, day and night, to bring justice to our family."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimewoman killedwoman shotfatal shootingburglaryrobberydrugsmarijuanaGriffithGaryForest Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 CPD officers acquitted in Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up case
Weekend snowstorm could dump 3-8 inches; Winter Storm Watch issued
Woman charged in Aurora hair dragging incident caught on video
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
Prince Philip, 97, involved in car accident
Designs for O'Hare expansion unveiled, public can vote through Jan. 23
Governor JB Pritzker signs gun dealer licensing bill into law
Dad builds accessible igloo for kids with disabilities
Show More
Is it too late to get a flu shot?
Chicago Police Commander arrests bank robber during getaway
4 arrested after leading cops on I-290 chase in stolen car
Boy, 14, with replica airsoft gun shot, killed by police
More News