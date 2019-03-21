Crime & Safety

2 charged in I-57 shooting near Calumet Park

Two men were charged in connection with a February shooting on the Interstate 57 near south suburban Calumet Park

CALUMET PARK, Ill. -- Two men were charged in connection with a February shooting on the Interstate 57 near south suburban Calumet Park.

Christian Plummer, 23, and Jonathan E. Thompson, 24, are each charged with three felony counts of attempted murder, Illinois State police said. Plummer is also charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of weapon by a felon.

Christian Plummer, left, Jonathan E. Thompson, right



About 4:05 p.m. Feb. 4, four people were traveling north on I-57 near 127th street when someone fired shots at their vehicle, police said. A 38-year-old man and two boys, ages 12 and 15, were struck by the gunfire.

An 8-year-old girl that was also in the vehicle wasn't hurt, state police said.

Officers arrested Plummer on March 14 after an investigation linked him to the shooting, state police said. They found several firearms, including a shotgun and an AR-15 assault rifle, during a search of his home.

Plummer was ordered held at Cook County Jail without bail during a March 15 court hearing, state police said. His next court date was set for April 4.

Thompson was taken into custody Tuesday, state police said. He is expected to appear at a bail hearing Wednesday.

Officers also arrested 23-year-old Jamar Washington after making contact with him during the investigation, police said. He was charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm and will appear at a bail hearing later this month.

Washington is not facing charges relating to the February shooting, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
