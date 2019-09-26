2 charged in Minnesota with illegally buying gun used to shoot Chicago cop, woman

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis residents were federally charged with illegally buying a gun that was used in three shootings, including those that injured a Chicago police officer and a woman walking in the Fulton River District last week.

Sequana Cigolo, 38, and Jason Lynndrotti Winston, 48, are each charged with straw purchasing a firearm, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota. Winston is also charged with aiding and abetting a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators with the St. Paul and Chicago divisions of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives learned the pistol recovered during Michael Blackman's arrest was purchased by Cigolo on July 11 at Bill's Gun Shop in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, prosecutors said.

During an interview with investigators, Cigolo admitted to buying the gun for Winston, her ex-boyfriend's cousin, because he was a felon and couldn't buy it himself, prosecutors said. He paid her about $250 for the gun.

Winston later gave the gun to someone who was charged with shooting Cigolo's brother on July 28 in Minneapolis, according to prosecutors.

The ballistics from the Minneapolis shooting matched those in the Sept. 18 shooting of the woman in the 200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and the Sept. 21 shooting of a CPD officer trying to arrest Blackman near 64th Street and Bell Avenue, according to prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney's office did not specify how the gun ended up in Chicago or in Blackman's possession.

Cigolo and Winston were expected to make their initial court appearances Thursday afternoon in Minnesota.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotachicagofulton river districtwoman shotillegal firearmgun violenceshootingpolice officer shotchicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Video shows shooting of SW Side store clerk; Suspect in custody
Thursday final day for CTU strike authorization vote
Suburban bus driver warns of CBD use after failing drug test, losing job
Teen dies just over a week after attack at school
8-year-old beaten unconscious by 3 students at school: Parents
Keeping up with the Kru: Group aims to expose Chicago girls to sailing
Show More
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
Man who harassed woman in Puerto Rican flag T-shirt found guilty of hate crime
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon
Terminally ill boy's dream tree house becomes reality
More TOP STORIES News