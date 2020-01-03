2 charged in Jefferson Park carjacking attempt

CHICAGO -- Two people were charged in connection with an attempted carjacking Monday in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

Phillip Roloson, 20, is charged with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle along with misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to notify for a damaged vehicle and driving without a license, Chicago police said. He was also cited for having an uninsured motor vehicle.

Another man, Shane Diehl-Bremer, 22, was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.

RELATED: Man fires shots at thieves attempting to steal fiancee's car for 2nd time in Jefferson Park

The pair tried to steal a woman's car about 7:15 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 4800 block of North Moody Avenue, police said. A concealed-carry license holder who knows the woman fired shots at them, but no one was injured.

Both suspects ran away after the man shot at them, but were taken into custody later that day, police said.

Roloson appeared in bond court Dec. 31 and remains in custody on $3,000 bail, police and prosecutors said. His next court date was scheduled for Jan. 6.

Diehl-Bremer is also scheduled to appear in court Jan. 6, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jefferson parkchicagochicago crimecarjacking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Autopsy to be conducted after man dies in confrontation with CPD in Belmont Central
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
Iranian general killed: What Americans should know about US airstrike
Teen boy charged in violent robbery at Lake Red Line station in Loop
Woman says Ulta Beauty employee told her she's 'too dark'
Woman robbed on CTA Red Line in Loop; 3 in custody
2 toddlers killed at South Shore high-rise ID'd
Show More
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman found in cage in his van
'Hamilton' to end Chicago run with final show Sunday
Ramp from Ida B. Wells Drive to outbound Kennedy Expressway closes Saturday
The American Kennel Club announced two new dog breeds
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, drizzle and flurries late Friday
More TOP STORIES News