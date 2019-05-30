2 charged in murder of woman holding 1-year-old daughter on West Side

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men have been charged in the murder of a young mother who was holding her 1-year-old baby Tuesday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, are both charged with first-degree murder, police said Thursday.

Brittany Hill, 24, was talking with two acquaintances outside a car Tuesday morning in the 1200-block of North Mason Avenue. She was holding her baby girl when police said Washington and Adams drove up, got out of their car and shot Hill.

RELATED: Woman, 24, shot, killed on West Side while holding daughter, 1

During the incident, Hill tried to hide behind other parked vehicles while shielding her child, who was not injured. Hill also leaves behind a young son.

The suspects were arrested later that same day in Urbana where both men are from. The shooting is being investigated as a possible targeted attack against the people Hill was speaking with.

Both men are scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.
