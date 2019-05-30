2 charged in murder of woman holding 1-year-old daughter on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men have been charged in the murder of a young mother who was holding her 1-year-old baby Tuesday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.
Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, are both charged with first-degree murder, police said Thursday.
Brittany Hill, 24, was talking with two acquaintances outside a car Tuesday morning in the 1200-block of North Mason Avenue. She was holding her baby girl when police said Washington and Adams drove up, got out of their car and shot Hill.
During the incident, Hill tried to hide behind other parked vehicles while shielding her child, who was not injured. Hill also leaves behind a young son.
The suspects were arrested later that same day in Urbana where both men are from. The shooting is being investigated as a possible targeted attack against the people Hill was speaking with.
Both men are scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.
