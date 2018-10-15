2 charged in River North restaurant robbery

Two men have been charged in an armed robbery at a River North Restaurant Sunday morning.Chicago police said Joshua Santana, 27, and Rual Tijerina, 32, walked into a restaurant in the 300-block of West Chicago Avenue at about 2:36 a.m. wearing masks. Police said that the men beat some of the workers before stealing the cash register.After the robbers fled, the victims flagged down officers, who were able to take the men into custody. Police said a handgun and the proceeds from the robbery were recovered.Santana and Tijerina have both been charged with armed robbery with a firearm. Police said Tijerina is on parole for an aggravated battery with a firearm conviction.