2 charged in shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer John Rivera in court Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two of the three men charged in the murder of an off-duty Chicago police officer are expected to enter their pleas Wednesday.

Police said Menelik Jackson and Jovan Battle targeted Officer John Rivera because he was Hispanic. Rivera, 23, had been on the force in the 6th District for two years before he was shot and killed in River North while sitting in a car with three friends on March 23.

RELATED: Funeral held for slain Chicago police Officer John Rivera

Jaquan Washington has also been charged in the shooting of Officer Rivera.

Police said Rivera died in a final act of bravery: Shielding his girlfriend and other passengers from the gunfire.

RELATED: 3rd suspect charged in fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer John Rivera
