2 charged in string of Lincoln Park robberies

Police arrested a man and woman from Calumet City in connection with three robberies Tuesday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.Walter L. Porter, 22, and Amanda J. Brown, 22, both of the 500 block of Clyde Avenue in south suburban Calumet City, were arrested at 10:22 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Fullerton Avenue after being identified as the suspects in the robbery of a 51-year-old man and 49-year-old woman about 20 minutes earlier in the 2600 block of North Bosworth, according to Chicago police.After a brief chase, the two were taken into custody with a handgun and a bag of property in their possession, police said.Further investigation found that Porter and Brown had also robbed a a 26-year-old man at 9:32 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Greenview Avenue and a 23-year-old man about 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Berenice Avenue, police said.They were each charged with four felony counts of robbery armed with a firearm. Porter was also charged with one felony count of resisting an officer and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, police said.During their arrest, one office was injured. During a field interview, one of the suspects pulled away causing an officer to fall and fracture their hip, police said.Porter and Brown were scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.