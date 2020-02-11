2 charged in crash that killed woman, injured 4 others, including child, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men have been charged in a crash on Chicago's West Side that killed a woman and injured four others Saturday.Police say Maxwell Paxton, 20, and Patrick Frazier, 22, were fleeing a traffic stop in Fifth City when they struck a silver Toyota sedan.According to Chicago police, officers tried to pull over a silver Toyota Avalon for an alleged traffic violation at 9:47 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 3200 block of West Jackson Boulevard.The Avalon drove off into the intersection with Kedzie Avenue, where it hit a northbound silver Toyota sedan. The impact caused the sedan to strike a black Chevrolet sedan that was also driving north on Kedzie.The 40-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where she later died. The Cook County Medical Examiner identified her as Mignonne Robinson. A 40-year-old man who was the passenger in the car was taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition.The 25-year-old driver of the Toyota sedan and the 28-year-old man and 5-year-old boy who were with her were all taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.Police said Paxton and Frasier tried to flee the scene on foot but were taken into custody.Paxton is charged with one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license, one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of a crash, and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing arrest. He was also issued two traffic citations for improper lane usage and disobeying a stop light.Frazier is charge with one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing arrest