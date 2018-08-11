2 charged with armed robbery of man at Ford Heights ATM

Two people were charged Friday for the armed robbery of a man at an ATM that took place two days earlier in south suburban Ford Heights.Javonte Miles, 19, of South Chicago Heights, along with a 17-year-old from Ford Heights not named since he was charged as a juvenile, robbed the 39-year-old man who was withdrawing cash about 8:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 21700 block of Cottage Grove Avenue, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.One of the robbers displayed a handgun and demanded the man's money, the sheriff's office said. The man complied, and Miles and the teen boy then left.About 5 p.m. that same day, police reportedly learned that two individuals matching the description of Miles and the teen boy were taken into custody by Chicago Heights police. After further investigation by police, the pair was identified, and each were charged with armed robbery.Miles appeared in court Friday in Markham, where his bond was set at $250,000.