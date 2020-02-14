2 charged with mass producing $2.5M worth of fake sports merchandise at Des Plaines factory

June Lee and Hyung Kim

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5929097" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NBA All-Star Game is bringing big names and plenty of counterfeit jerseys, hats, and other merchandise to Chicago.

DES PLAINES, Ill. -- Two men are accused of mass producing thousands of counterfeit sports merchandise out of a factory in northwest suburban Des Plaines.June Lee, 54, and 63-year-old Hyung Kim are each charged with one felony count of violating the counterfeit trademark act, according to a statement from Wheeling police.Authorities initially suspected a factory in Wheeling was producing fake sports apparel but their investigation led them to a factory at 1229 Rand Rd. in Des Plaines, police said.A search of the factory Tuesday allegedly turned up three "large and highly sophisticated machines" used to create fake products, police said.Investigators confiscated over 125,000 items worth over $2.5 million, including over 40,000 products bearing the logos of NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA teams, police said.Lee, of Buffalo Grove, was released on a personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 11, according to Cook County court records.Kim, of Gurnee, is set to appear at a bond hearing in Rolling Meadows.