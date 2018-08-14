2 charged with stealing more than 50,000 opioid pills, selling them for profit

Two women have been indicted on charges they stole opioids from the Chicago pharmacy where they worked then sold the drugs for a profit.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago said Monday that 33-year-old Elizabeth Cruz of Stone Park and 27-year-old Jacqueline Green of Chicago are charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Prosecutors say the women stole about 56,000 pills of hydrocodone from Allcare Discount Pharmacy on Chicago's West Side between September 2015 and December 2017. They say the women sold the pills outside the pharmacy and falsified the business' inventory so it appeared the drugs hadn't been received or had been dispensed to patients.

Both Green and Cruz have pleaded not guilty.
