2 Chicago officers fired for fatally shooting teen during 2016 stolen car chase

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Board fired two officers Thursday for the fatal shooting of an unarmed teen during a stolen car chase in 2016.

The board voted 8-0 in favor of terminating officers Michael Coughlin Jr. and his partner Jose Torres, with one member recusing himself during a meeting held via teleconference because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions on public meetings.

The now-defunct Independent Police Review Authority recommended the officers be fired, saying the pair endangered the lives of civilians and fellow officers when they shot at the moving car on a residential street. IPRA closed their investigation in September 2017.

On July 28, 2016, officers tried to pull over a Jaguar convertible that had been reported stolen. Coughlin and Torres opened fire at the car after Paul O'Neal, an unarmed teen who was behind the wheel, slammed the Jaguar into two police SUVs and sped off down the street, according to previously released bodycam footage.

The car crashed near 73rd Street and Merrill Avenue, and O'Neal led officers on a foot chase into a backyard, where a third officer, Jose Diaz, opened fire. The 18-year-old died of a gunshot wound to the back, according to an autopsy.

IPRA ruled that Diaz was justified in the shooting because he thought O'Neal had a gun and fired at police. They recommended Diaz serve a six-month suspension because he didn't activate his bodycam and he allegedly kicked O'Neal after the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopolice chasechicago shootingfatal shootingteen shotteen killedpolice officerstolen carchicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS closed until April 21 amid COVID-19 pandemic: Lightfoot
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 422, including 4 deaths
What to know about Illinois' 422 COVID-19 cases
California governor orders entire state to stay home
Illinois' hospital bed numbers discouraging for COVID-19 patients
Chicago distillery turning spirits into hand sanitizer
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Show More
Burr Ridge company races to assemble COVID-19 test kits
Man dies in Chinatown apartment fire: police
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Oak Park shelter in place order issued as 2 ER doctors test positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus in Indiana: 56 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths so far
More TOP STORIES News