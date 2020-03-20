2 Chicago officers fired for fatally shooting teen during 2016 stolen car chase

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Board fired two officers Thursday for the fatal shooting of an unarmed teen during a stolen car chase in 2016.The board voted 8-0 in favor of terminating officers Michael Coughlin Jr. and his partner Jose Torres, with one member recusing himself during a meeting held via teleconference because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions on public meetings.The now-defunct Independent Police Review Authority recommended the officers be fired, saying the pair endangered the lives of civilians and fellow officers when they shot at the moving car on a residential street. IPRA closed their investigation in September 2017.On July 28, 2016, officers tried to pull over a Jaguar convertible that had been reported stolen. Coughlin and Torres opened fire at the car after Paul O'Neal, an unarmed teen who was behind the wheel, slammed the Jaguar into two police SUVs and sped off down the street, according to previously released bodycam footage.The car crashed near 73rd Street and Merrill Avenue, and O'Neal led officers on a foot chase into a backyard, where a third officer, Jose Diaz, opened fire. The 18-year-old died of a gunshot wound to the back, according to an autopsy.IPRA ruled that Diaz was justified in the shooting because he thought O'Neal had a gun and fired at police. They recommended Diaz serve a six-month suspension because he didn't activate his bodycam and he allegedly kicked O'Neal after the shooting.