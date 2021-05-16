2 Chicago police officers shot in Lawndale on West Side, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were shot Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.The shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Lawndale Avenue, Chicago police said.The officers were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, according to CPD spokesman Tom Ahern.One officer is in critical, but stable after being shot in the shoulder-upper chest area, according to Ahern. The other is good condition after being shot in the hand, Ahern added.The person who fired shots at the officers was also struck, according to Ahern. That person's condition is stable at Stroger Hospital.A briefing from the Chicago police superintendent will take place. No additional information is available at the moment.